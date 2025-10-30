Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Believes That a Black Woman May Have Hurt Trump in His Past

Jasmine Crockett has called out President Trump for repeatedly insulting her and other women of color, saying that he seems “obsessed” with her and that he may have been “hurt” by a Black woman from his past.





During an interview on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the Texas congresswoman responded to Trump’s latest comments made aboard Air Force One. Earlier that day, Trump had mocked both Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling them “low-IQ” people and questioning their intelligence.

Crockett fired back, saying Trump “doesn’t even know what a low IQ is” and argued that his remarks show a deeper issue with women of color, as reported by Fox News. “He’s never been known to be an Einstein,” she said, adding that Trump benefited from privilege rather than merit when it came to his education.





She also said Trump’s constant focus on her and other female lawmakers shows insecurity. “And I wish people would look at the fact that you have a president of the United States who consistently is obsessing over two women of color that are members of the House,” Crockett said. “You have a lot more power than we do. But obviously, you consistently feel threatened.”



The congresswoman suggested that Trump’s hostility toward her might stem from personal issues. “I don’t know what Black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is really taking him through it,” she told Collins

Crockett has clapped back at Trump before. In May, she responded to one of his social media attacks by saying, “Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking.”

The ongoing exchange adds to the tense relationship between Trump and several Democratic women of color in Congress, whom he often criticizes online and in speeches.