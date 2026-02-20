🇿🇲 FACTS 1ST | Consolidation Before Dissolution: Hichilema’s Final National Values Address



Moments ago, President Hakainde Hichilema concluded his final National Values Address before the dissolution of Parliament, delivering what amounted to both a constitutional report and a political summation of his first term. Speaking to the National Assembly under Articles 8, 9 and 86 of the Constitution, the President repeatedly returned to one central thesis: that his administration inherited systemic distress and has delivered measurable stabilization. “When we came into office,” he reminded the House, “inflation was standing at 23 percent.” Today, he said, “we have now achieved the range of 6 to 8 percent.”





Currency performance featured prominently in his argument for restored credibility. “The Kwacha has been one of the best performing currencies in the world,” he told Members of Parliament, carefully broadening the comparison beyond regional peers. He linked that performance to fiscal discipline and policy credibility, pointing to improved reserves, narrowing deficits and renewed investor confidence. Referring to the recent adjustment by the central bank, he noted, “You saw the Bank of Zambia lowering the monetary policy rate. It simply means wholesale interest rate,” a signal intended for both markets and domestic borrowers.





Investment flows were cited as proof of regained international trust. “In the last four and a half years, just in the mining sector, we have attracted well over 12 billion dollars,” he said. The administration’s local content agenda, anchored in Statutory Instrument No. 68 of 2025, was presented as the next phase of reform, shifting from extraction to participation. The President reiterated that Zambia seeks value addition and domestic inclusion in mineral supply chains, reinforcing a message he has consistently advanced on international platforms.





On decentralisation, the President pointed to the dramatic expansion of the Constituency Development Fund. “From 1.6 million per constituency in 2021… now to 40 million,” he said, framing the increase as fulfilment of a campaign undertaking. The CDF, in his telling, represents not merely fiscal expansion but empowerment of local structures. It is a reform he associates directly with governance equity and community-level development visibility.





Education and social protection were central pillars of the address. “In 2021, we introduced free education policies,” he said. “Today, over 2.5 million children have been given the opportunity to go back to school.” The school feeding programme, he added, has expanded from 1.5 million learners to 4.7 million, contributing to “improved school attendance, retention and learning outcomes.” Social Cash Transfers, he confirmed, have doubled from 200 to 400 kwacha per month, with beneficiary households increasing from 1.3 million to 1.5 million.





Legislatively, the President commended Parliament for passing Bill 7, stating that it guarantees greater participation for “women, youth and persons living with disabilities at all levels of our governance system.” He further referenced reforms to the broadcasting framework through the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act No. 26 of 2025 and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Act No. 26 of 2025, which he said promote “independence, fairness and accountability in broadcasting.





On corruption, the tone hardened. “If you are corrupt, you are on your own,” he declared. He stated that reforms within the judiciary now allow corruption and economic crimes to be prosecuted within five months and described the Operation Asset Recovery Initiative as delivering “the largest ever recovery of assets in the history of our nation.” The message was clear: institutional reform, in his framing, is inseparable from ethical governance.





The President closed by urging citizens to “reject all forms of violence” and to “say no to hate speech” as the country approaches the August 13, 2026 general elections. Constitutionally, the address fulfilled an annual obligation.

Politically, it framed the record on which his administration will seek renewal. This is our first overview of the speech delivered minutes ago. In the days ahead, The People’s Brief will publish deeper analyses examining the economic data, legislative impact and electoral implications of the President’s assertions.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu