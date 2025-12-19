CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT MARKS HISTORIC DAY FOR ZAMBIA – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has described the enactment of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 as a historic milestone, saying the day will forever be etched in the annals of the country’s history as a process that belongs not to individuals or political parties, but to all Zambians.





Speaking during the Presidential Assent Ceremony, President Hichilema said the law he signed now belongs to every citizen of Zambia.



“Today is a special and great day in the history of our country. An indelible mark has been printed in the annals of our history as we have completed a process that belongs not to one person or one party, but to all citizens of Zambia,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State emphasized that the occasion was not about any political party, leader, ethnicity or church, but about the nation of Zambia as a whole.



“Today is not for any political party or leader. It is for the nation we love called Zambia. It is not for a particular ethnicity, but for all Zambians. It is not for a particular church, but for the body of Christ, which is one. It is for all religious leaders who call on God, despite the different names we give our Creator,” he said.





President Hichilema acknowledged that the constitutional amendment process was marked by intense debate, and in some instances, misinformation and threats. He cited claims that the amendments sought to remove the running mate clause, alter the 50-plus-one threshold, or extend presidential terms.





He clarified that Government’s intention was to focus on non-contentious issues and to promote inclusion by bringing on board groups that have historically been excluded from decision-making processes.





“The intention was never to exclude anyone, but to include those who have been excluded from time immemorial and bring them to the decision-making table,” he said.





The President commended various stakeholders for their contributions to the enactment process, including Parliament management, the Judiciary, Members of Parliament, the UPND leadership and party structures, alliance partners, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, the labour movement, faith-based organisations, the Technical Committee, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.





He noted that the process began in 2023 and welcomed the diverse views expressed, while urging the nation to reflect on how public debates are conducted.





“Debate should not turn into animosity or hatred. It should enrich the process so that the outcome has higher value than where it started. Debates must remain within the confines of civility, without resorting to violence or protests,” President Hichilema said.





He also stressed the importance of peace and forgiveness, drawing from biblical teachings that encourage reconciliation before making offerings or sacrifices, and called on the nation to uphold peace in line with spiritual values.





President Hichilema disclosed that the signing of the Bill had initially been planned for August but was delayed to allow for broader public consultations.



He thanked the Justice Mushabati-led Technical Committee for its work, noting that the process was lawful and guided by three principles: the right cost, quality outcomes, and timely delivery.





The President said that while he personally supported the removal of by-elections to save resources and redirect funds towards free education and job creation, Government accepted the Technical Committee’s position that democracy is costly and that the will of the people was for by-elections to remain.





He announced that under the amended Constitution, Parliament will have reserved seats, including 15 for youths and 20 for women, as part of broader inclusivity reforms.





President Hichilema further revealed that the Bill was passed with historic support, with 135 Members of Parliament voting in favour, despite the ruling UPND not having an outright majority in the National Assembly.





With the constitutional debate concluded, the President said the country must now shift focus to addressing key development challenges, including energy security and economic growth.





He disclosed plans to invest heavily in solar power generation, noting that his recent visit to Zimbabwe unlocked additional power generation opportunities. He assured citizens that improvements in electricity supply were already being felt and that load shedding would soon be a thing of the past.





“Rain or no rain, we will invest in irrigation and grow more food,” President Hichilema said, while also commending the resumption of the revised Cash for Work Programme across all 116 districts.



The President stressed that the constitutional amendments are about long-term reforms and inclusivity that will benefit future generations, not individuals.





He observed that some critics were yet to come to terms with the outcome of the 2021 general elections, but said the changes taking place in the country are real and transformative.





“Now that the debate is over and the Bill has been signed into law, it is time to move on. All ten provinces together, we must deliver the Zambia our citizens deserve,” President Hichilema said.





He cited progress made in debt restructuring, reviving the mining sector, boosting tourism, increasing foreign reserves, and establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, calling on Zambians to unite and build the nation.





“Let love conquer hatred. Let us teach our children the value of hard work,” the President said, adding that he remains fully aware of the expectations of the Zambian people and is determined to honour the mandate of economic development entrusted to him.



