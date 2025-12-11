CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT SHOULD NOT BE A PROJECT FOR EVERY GOVERNMENT – BISHOP CHIKOYA



The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says there is need for a comprehensive and consistent approach to constitutional amendments, emphasizing that the process should not be treated as a project for every new government that assumes office.





Featuring on the Church and Society radio programme on United Voice Radio, CCZ General Secretary Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya questioned why some political players who previously argued that constitutional amendments were unnecessary now claim the process is urgent.



Bishop Chikoya noted that while debates on constitutional reforms will always arise, differing views should not lead to hostility.





“We are not enemies; we are competing in terms of ideologies,” he said.



When asked about CCZ’s collaboration with the Oasis Forum, Bishop Chikoya explained that CCZ does not specialize in all areas, hence the importance of partnering with like-minded organizations for the common good of the nation.



He also raised concerns about proposals for delimitation, which may increase the number of Members of Parliament.





He questioned how the country would sustain a larger Parliament at a time when Zambia is already struggling with economic and social challenges.



“Having a lot of MPs doesn’t automatically translate into development. What we need is an efficient government that focuses on agriculture, mining, manufacturing and other sustainable avenues for job creation. It’s like a home, you struggle to look after five children, then you say let’s add more,” he said.





As the Nation approaches toward the 2026 General Elections, Bishop Chikoya further urged the clergy and other key stakeholders to remain vigilant and avoid being influenced by politicians seeking personal gain at the expense of the Zambian people.



By: Nelson Longesha

Communications and Documentation Officer

CCZ