CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS ARE NOT INTENDED TO SPARK ACRIMONY – HH



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the proposed Constitution amendments are NOT intended to spark acrimony or division.





The President says the Government is listening to stakeholders and recognizes the need for broader consultations, calling for open dialogue on the matter.



He says Government is open to suggestions on how best the process can be undertaken.





President HICHILEMA has also dismissed claims that the draft includes provisions to remove the 50 plus 1 threshold or to extend the Presidential tenure.



He said the proposed amendments are aimed at addressing fundamental governance challenges, such as the fair distribution of resources through the creation of more constituencies.





President HICHILEMA said the amendments also seek to reduce wastage by preventing unnecessary by-elections and to improve representation in the National Assembly by including more women and youth.





The President further noted that the proposed changes aim to ensure the presence of an Attorney General during electoral transitions.



And President HICHILEMA said the proposed delimitation exercise is in line with constitutional provisions which require the process to be conducted every 10 years.





He said failure to undertake delimitation would amount to a breach of the Constitution.



The President was speaking when he met the three church mother bodies , that included the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops – ZCCB, and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia – EFZ and the Council of Churches in Zambia.





And speaking on behalf of the Church mother bodies EFZ Executive Director ANDREW MWENDA clarified that the church mother bodies are not opposed to the proposed Constitution amendments but are concerned about the limited inclusiveness of the process.





Bishop MWENDA said the concerns raised are not about establishing a commission but a consultative process that protects the content.





He said the Church mother bodies are in fact looking forward to the Constitution amendments however calling on Government to broaden its consultations.



He says the Church wants the best for the country and is scripturally mandated to work with the Government of the day.





And, BISHOP MWEENDA has commended President HICHILEMA for demonstrating love for the country, saying his efforts to develop Zambia are visible even within the short time he has been in office.





And on the burial of the 6th President, EDGAR LUNGU, Bishop MWENDA said the Church desires that the late President be buried in his home country.





He said the Church is still hopeful for a miracle that would lead the family to reconsider their decision and return the body of former President to Zambia.





Bishop MWENDA appealed to President HICHILEMA to continue engaging the family on the matter.



ZNBC