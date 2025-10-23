CONSTITUTION COMMITTEE BEGINS PROVINCIAL SITTINGS OCTOBER 27, ENDS NOV 13 2025





THE Technical Committee on Amendments to the Constitution will start its sittings on Monday, October 27, 2025.





The sittings are expected to run until November 13, 2025, after which the final report will be officially handed over on November 26, 2025.





According to the schedule accessed by ZNBC, the sittings will begin with Central, Northern, North Western, Western, and Eastern Provinces from October 27 to October 30, 2025.





The sittings will then proceed to Muchinga, Southern, Copperbelt, and Luapula Provinces from November 3 to November 6, 2025.





The process will conclude with Lusaka Province from November 10 to November 13, 2025.



The final report will be completed on November 16, 2025, and handed over on November 26, 2025.



ZNBC