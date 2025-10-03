CONSTITUTION MAKING AND HICHILEMA’S COMMITTEE OF PRAISE SINGERS- Sishuwa Sishuwa

CONSTITUTION MAKING AND HICHILEMA’S COMMITTEE OF PRAISE SINGERS





By Sishuwa Sishuwa



In addition to the likes of Felicity Kalunga (a recent PhD graduate in constitutional law from Cardiff University) and Landilani Banda (another recent PhD graduate in human rights law from the University of Pretoria), I wish the president had appointed genuine experts like O’Brien Kaaba, Muna Ndulo and many others who are well versed in these matters.

Talent is not randomly distributed; one has to search for it. Zambia is not short of men and women of integrity who are experts in constitution making. He has a wider pool to choose from and this wider pool, I must mention, excludes me.





Anyway, I suppose it’s all contrived. The president has no intention of doing the right thing and wants to have the last word. What a pity and a missed opportunity to show leadership on an important national subject where we all need to pull together!





It appears the motive of putting up this team is to show minimum compliance with the Constitutional Court ruling but use the ruling party’s/Praise Team’s numerical superiority on the committee to come up with a bill that would be similar to the one that was declared unconstitutional.

So the three independents are being used to legitimise a sham committee. I hope they can respectfully decline the appointment so that they do not ruin their professional reputation under the umbrella of collective (ir)responsibility.



I really wish the president would learn to actively listen and build consensus on certain national issues.



SOURCE: https://x.com/ssishuwa/status/1973855673512308921

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB