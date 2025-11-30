CONSTITUTION MUST NOT BE SHAPED BY INTERESTS OF ONE PERSON – HON MUNDUBILE



…………..says genuine constitutional reforms must be led by Citizens.



Solwezi……………November 30, 2025 (Smart Eagles)





Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has pledged that opposition MPs will ensure that the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 is blocked.





Speaking in Solwezi today, Hon Mundubile said this is because the Bill does not reflect the will of the many Zambians.





Hon Mundubile said the proposed amendment comes from an individual rather than the broader public adding that the constitution must never be shaped by the interests of one person.



He said the constitutional reform should not originate from those in power.





“The constitution is not supposed to be about one person but about the majority of Zambians. On behalf of Members of Parliament, we will stand with the people in ensuring that this bill does not go through. The constitution is there to discipline the powerful and to discipline government. That is why it cannot come from government,” he said.





Hon Mundubile added that genuine constitutional change must be led by citizens if it is to stand the test of time.





“We are performing a civic duty to ensure that a broad national consensus is reached. It cannot be a consensus of a few. Those involved must understand that every contribution in this process is important. Zambia needs a durable, people driven constitution that reflects the collective will of the nation,” he said.



#SmartEagles2025