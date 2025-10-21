CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ASSURES STAKEHOLDERS OF ITS INDEPENDENCE





By Nelson Zulu



Constitutional Amendment Technical Committee Spokesperson Dr. Landilani Banda has reaffirmed the committee’s independence, stating that its work will be driven by the interests of the majority of Zambian citizens.





Dr. Banda who is also vice president of the committee has emphasized that the 25-member committee operates autonomously and will focus on gathering broad public input to ensure an inclusive and representative constitutional reform process.





He has noted that the committee is guided not by partisan influence, but by the voices and needs of ordinary zambians.





Dr. Banda has further explained that internal rules and a clear roadmap have been established to direct the committee’s work, and that all recommendations will be based on evidence and feedback collected during community and provincial consultations.





Responding to concerns from some legal scholars about the legitimacy of the committee and the scope of its mandate, Dr. Banda clarified that the committee is legally constituted and firmly committed to protecting the public interest, in line with relevant legal frameworks.



