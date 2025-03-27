CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS INSPIRED BY PURE SELFISHNESS AND FEAR OF LOSING – Hon. Binwell Mpundu

“PURE SELFISHNESS AND FEAR OF LOSING!” – BINWELL MPUNDU ACCUSES UPND OF POLITICAL MANIPULATION OVER CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS

The FOX Newspaper

Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP, has fiercely condemned the UPND government, accusing them of manipulating the constitution for political gain rather than addressing the country’s mounting challenges. Mpundu described the move as “pure selfishness and fear of losing” as the ruling party braces for possible losses in upcoming elections.

“I thought there was something very compelling to rush to amend the constitution without consulting the people,” Mpundu stated. “Kanshi they just want to increase more constituencies to compensate for the looming loss of seats, especially in urban areas where people have been hard hit by their incompetent leadership.”

Mpundu questioned the rationale behind increasing the number of constituencies, warning that the move would place a massive financial burden on the government. “Why would you increase constituencies to create more costs? You want to increase more people to be nominated when the country is faced with so many problems… What exactly is the justification?”

He argued that none of the proposed amendments would affect the next election and urged the government to focus on stabilizing the economy first. “The election can go smoothly without these changes. You can easily amend them after the next elections — especially when you stabilize the economy.”

Mpundu further accused the UPND of planning to use the additional nominated seats to reward political allies rather than representing marginalized groups. “Fellow citizens, you need to understand that adding 90 more new constituencies is not a small cost to government,” he said. “That’s more than half the number of the current MPs — and God knows how many more they want to nominate.”

He vowed to oppose the amendments, declaring that proceeding without consulting key stakeholders would amount to a betrayal of public trust. “I will not support the amendment of the constitution against the wishes of all major stakeholders who have said stop the process,” Mpundu said.

As public frustration over the high cost of living continues to grow, Mpundu’s sharp remarks reflect increasing political tension — and raise questions about whether the government’s priorities are more political than practical.