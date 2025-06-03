CONSTITUTIONAL BILL WILL PASS… opposition doesn’t have numbers to stop it – HON. BINWELL  MPUNDU

CONSTITUTIONAL BILL WILL PASS – BINWELL

… opposition doesn’t have numbers to stop it



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Nkana member of parliament (independent) Binwell Mpundu says the opposition political parties do not have the numbers to stop the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill from going through in parliament.





Last week, Caritas Zambia Director Fr Gabriel Mapulanga urged members of parliament who raised concern with some of the provisions in the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill to vote against it when it goes to parliament.





This was after the government published Bill number 7 of 2025 and called on civil society organisations and constitutional lawyers to take keen interest and interrogate the document.





Various key stakeholders in the country have urged the government not to go ahead with the proposed amendment of the Constitution citing bad timing.





Others fear that the UPND might manipulate the Constitution and prolong their stay in power following their determination to rush through with the Bill, amidst heavy opposition.





And reacting to Fr Mapulanga’s comments and if he thought the ‘loyal’ opposition members of parliament had the numbers to shoot down the Bill, Mpundu said yesterday that it was possible that the Bill would pass and become law because





