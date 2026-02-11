BREAKING: “CONSTITUTIONAL COUP!” TOP LAWYER ACCUSES ZANU-PF OF PLOTTING ILLEGAL POWER GRAB





Zimbabwe’s leading advocate Thabani Mpofu has launched a blistering attack on ZANU-PF, accusing the ruling party of attempting to sneak in an entirely new constitution without the people’s consent. Mpofu says this is not a lawful amendment process but a dangerous constitutional ambush one that bypasses public participation and a national referendum.





He argues that a constitution belongs to the people, not to one political party acting alone. Parliament, Mpofu insists, only has authority to pass ordinary laws not to replace the supreme law of the land. He adds that ZANU-PF is governing on a disputed 2023 election mandate and failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed for such sweeping changes.





In a stinging rebuke, Mpofu points out that the minister driving the process even lost his own party’s internal elections, stripping him of moral authority. Fundamental constitutional change, he says, demands broad national consensus not partisan manoeuvres carried out without people’s consent.