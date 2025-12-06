Constitutional Court Removes HH from 2026 Candidature Case



By Hannock Kasama



The Constitutional Court has ruled to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from proceedings challenging his candidature for the 2026 General Elections.





The decision follows an application by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, who argued that the President cannot be sued over decisions relating to his executive functions.





Delivering the ruling, Constitutional Court Judge Mudford Mwandenga upheld the application in a matter brought forward by Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile and Tonse Alliance Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila.





In his affidavit supporting misjoinder, Mr. Kabesha further contended that the Constitution prohibits civil proceedings against the Republican President in matters executed in his private capacity.