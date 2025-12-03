CONSTITUTIONAL LAWYER FILES URGENT COURT APPLICATION TO STOP BILL 7 VOTE





Constitutional Lawyer Tresford Chali has filed a new, extreme urgent application in the constitutional court seeking to halt the voting on bill 7 in Parliament until his main case, challenging the declaration of the Chawama parliamentary seat as vacant is concluded.





In a certificate of urgency filed this morning, Mr. Chali argues that the First Deputy Speaker’s announcement yesterday to reintroduce bill 7 for a vote creates an immediate risk that Parliament may proceed with the measure on or before Friday, when the house is expected to adjourn sine die.





He submits that allowing the vote to go ahead would deprive the people of Chawama representation on matters concerning the proposed constitutional amendments.





The emergency application is tied to Mr. Chali’s main petition, in which he is asking the Concourt to overturn the speaker’s ruling of 28 November declaring the Chawama seat vacant.





In the main petition, he argues that the speaker relied on the house’s standing orders rather than a code of conduct “prescribed” by an act of parliament, and seeks declarations that the ruling is null and void, an order of certiorari to quash the decision, and an order staying the speaker’s pronouncement pending final determination



PN