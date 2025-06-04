LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE



Constitutional Reform Must Reflect the National Will Not Political Survival



I wish to firmly remind Mr. Mark Simuuwe that he is neither the voice nor the conscience of the Zambian people.





While he may enjoy the privilege of being a political commentator and currently serves as the media spokesperson for the ruling UPND, this role does not entitle him to act as a national authority on matters as critical as constitutional reform.





The proposed Bally 7 constitutional amendments are far too consequential to be pushed through via propaganda or personalized messaging. Zambians deserve full transparency, open debate, and the democratic space to determine whether these proposals serve the common good or merely the narrow ambitions of a political elite and their loyalists.





It has become clear that Mr. Simuuwe’s allegiance lies with his appointing authority and personal preservation not with the citizens of Zambia. He must stop presenting partisan loyalty as national consensus.





Let the people decide. True democracy demands that it is the citizens not a clique of political surrogates who shape the destiny of our Constitution through inclusive, informed, and independent engagement.



Zambia belongs to all of us and not a clique of the mouthpieces of power.





Why the urgency? Why force the Ball 7 amendments while the nation battles serious challenges like prolonged load shedding and a skyrocketing cost of living?





Constitutional reform must never become a distraction from urgent issues or a tool to consolidate power. It must serve the people, not the powerful. If we fail to defend our democratic values now, we risk sliding into constitutional decay.





Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!