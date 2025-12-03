CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM REPORT TO BE MADE PUBLIC SOON



By Joseph Kaputula



Vice Chairperson and Spokesperson of the Technical Committee on Constitutional Reform, Dr. Landilani Banda, says the technical report, recently submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema, will soon be made public.





Dr. Banda explains that the Constitution is a public document and that once all administrative matters relating to the report’s release are finalized, the document will be made available to the public.





And responding to concerns about the over 11,000 submissions received from a population of 20 million, Dr. Banda noted that similar consultations received fewer submissions, boasting that his committee received significant feedback.



He spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.



