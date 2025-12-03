CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM REPORT TO BE MADE PUBLIC SOON
By Joseph Kaputula
Vice Chairperson and Spokesperson of the Technical Committee on Constitutional Reform, Dr. Landilani Banda, says the technical report, recently submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema, will soon be made public.
Dr. Banda explains that the Constitution is a public document and that once all administrative matters relating to the report’s release are finalized, the document will be made available to the public.
And responding to concerns about the over 11,000 submissions received from a population of 20 million, Dr. Banda noted that similar consultations received fewer submissions, boasting that his committee received significant feedback.
He spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.
PHOENIX NEWS
Illegalities after illegalities.
The Illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill has been taken back to Parliament. Meanwhile the Report from the Technical Committee has not been made public.
Some one will go to jail some day.
What will the Members of Parliament debate?
The Dead Bill 7, or the Bill based on the submissions as received from the so called people.