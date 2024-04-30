CONSTRUCTION OF AN AIRPORT TO COMMENCE SOON IN CHINSALI

TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says Government will this year start constructing an airport in Chinsali district.

Mr Tayali says the Zambia National Service (ZNS) will undertake the construction of the robust airport project that will start in July and run for three years.

The Minister was speaking last evening during a live programme on Delight Radio in Chinsali District which was also aired on eight other radio stations from Muchinga, Luapula and Northern Provinces.

ZANIS reports that Mr Tayali said the Government has prioritised the expansion of transport infrastructure as it is critically essential for sustained growth and socio-economic transformation.

“For us to achieve a diversified and resilient economy, we have to build a well functional transport system here in Muchinga Province and this means the province’s status will be improved,” he said.

The Minister stated that the airport project is a fulfilment of the United Party for National Development (UPND) commitment to infrastructure development as one of the key priorities and strategies for accelerating the country’s development.

Meanwhile, Mr Tayali assured that the issue of Zambia-Tanzania Railway (TAZARA) employees will soon come to an end, as the Government is already working around the clock to ensure employees arrears are settled.

Appearing on the same radio programme, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Alias Mubanga assured the Zambian citizens of more empowerment programmes to better their lives.

Mr Mubanga said empowerment initiatives such as the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) among others should be taken seriously.

Sharing his views on the radio programme, Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe thanked Chinsali residents for giving President Hakainde Hichilema a thunderous welcome.

Mr Sikazwe said President Hichilema has a heart for the people of Muchinga as seen from the Head of State’s pledge to construct a 1×4 classroom block and a dormitory at Lubwa Mission, using personal resources.

Zanis