CONTINUED HARASSMENT OF THE PEOPLE OF EASTERN PROVINCE WORRYING, WHAT CRIME HAVE WE DONE?- UMODZI KUM’MAWA

CONTINUED HARASSMENT OF THE PEOPLE OF EASTERN PROVINCE WORRYING, WHAT CRIME HAVE WE DONE?



We, the KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA are compelled to express our profound displeasure regarding the ongoing harassment of the people of Eastern Province.



As a pressure group that champions the rights and welfare of our communities, we want to confirm that we stand with the people of Lumezi and squarely stand by our brother and lawmaker, Honorable Munir Zulu despite his recent incarceration. From our assessments and conclusions, we are shocked, disgusted and disappointed that many UPND surrogates seem to be celebrating the recent circumstances surrounding Hon Munir’s situation as if it was schemed politically and rationally. Such malicious gestures do not build nations but divide and weaken our social bonds because Hon. Munir Zulu belongs to his people, clan and region where they love and cherish him.



The recent speedy notification from The Speaker to the Electoral Commission of Zambia regarding the vacancy of the Lumezi Parliamentary seat is particularly alarming and worrisome for us as a pressure group of Easterners. Hon Munir has only recently been convicted and is still within the legally mandated timeline for appeal. Why is our Speaker in a fast gear to declare the seat vacant? This action raises serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of the judicial, parliament and political processes in our country. It signals not just an attack on an individual but also a broader indictment of the democratic rights of our people.





Furthermore, we are disheartened by the public discourse surrounding the health of former President Edgar Lungu, as discussed by the Information and Media PS, Mr. Thabo Kawana. This year, we are fully aware that the UPND government firmly warned Zambians against discussing the health of President Hakainde Hichilema by insisting that it was his private matter. But when did President Lungu’s health become a public matter?





Such discussions serve no constructive purpose and only exacerbate divisions among our people. We want to openly express that the people of Eastern Province deserve respect and equal treatment like all Zambians. We therefore condemn this relentless political assault on the rights, dignity and private life of the people of Eastern province.





Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA

Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON