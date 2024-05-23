CONTINUED HARRASMENT OF EDGAR LUNGU BY THE UPND SHOWS THAT HE’S A THREAT SAYS LUCKY MWANSA.

Chirundu district political analyst Lucky Mwansa Mwape has urged the ruling United Party for National Development- UPND to focus on their failed campaign promises instead of diverting their attention to Former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s movements.

Speaking to Modern Voice News today, Mr Mwansa has charged that it is absurd, shameful and a self indictment on government, the treatment the Former Head of State is being subjected to whenever he travels anywhere.

He said that no one believes that the form of ill treatment and police harassment that the Sixth Republican President is receiving is acceptable.

He said the UPND Zambia administration as a lot of work to do such as addressing the high cost of living which as affected every Zambian citizen.

The Political analyst has condemned in the strongest terms government’s behaviour and urged President Hakainde Hichilema to desist from using the government to pursue personal vendettas against the former President.

Mr Mwansa further noted that incident in Kabwe where the Police harassed the Former Head of State is disappointing, adding that the actions of the officers displays a lack of respect for the elders and the cherished values upheld by church leaders.

This follows the matter of a trending video showing Mr Lungu in the office of Bishop Mulenga where they were engaged in a heated conversation with a police officer.