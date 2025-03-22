CONTINUED RAPE CASES SHOCKING AND UNACCEPTABLE—KABIKA



March 22,2025



LUSAKA—Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has strongly condemned the rising cases of child rape and defilement in Zambia.





Speaking yesterday at the End Child Marriage Conference at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka, Mrs. Kabika expressed shock that despite government efforts and investments by stakeholders, some individuals still hold primitive beliefs that raping children can bring wealth or cure diseases.





She described such acts as “barbaric criminal misconduct” and called on law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to show no mercy when handling cases of rape and gender-based violence.



“It is shocking that we continue to receive disturbing reports of fathers raping and sodomizing their own biological daughters and sons,” she said.





Mrs. Kabika urged all institutions, including traditional leaders, to unite with the government in fighting these injustices and ensuring that perpetrators face the full force of the law.



She further called on all 288 Chiefdoms across Zambia to strengthen by-laws against child marriage and take decisive action against men who sexually abuse children.





She commended First Lady Mutinta Hichilema for her continued advocacy in ending child marriage and praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment as the African Union Champion on the matter.



“Government looks forward to strengthening collaboration with traditional leaders in championing the fight against child marriages,” said Mrs. Kabika.





She highlighted that child marriage rates have declined from 42% in 2007 to 29% but noted that the prevalence remains high in Eastern, Muchinga, and Northern provinces.



She also expressed concern over the 29.2% teenage pregnancy rate, which is more prominent in Eastern, North-Western, Western, and Southern provinces.





To address these challenges, Mrs. Kabika said the government has enacted progressive laws, including the 2023 National Gender Policy, the Marriage Act of 2022, and the Children’s Code Act.



She stated that the amended Matrimonial Act No. 6 of 2024 ensures all legislation on child marriage effectively prohibits the practice.





“The government, in partnership with stakeholders, has implemented various interventions such as fast-track courts, GBV shelters, safe spaces, and awareness campaigns through the Cultural Resetting Programme,” she said.





She also noted that traditional leaders have established Village-Led One Stop Centres to combat child marriage and gender-based violence.





Additionally, she highlighted key government initiatives like the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) programme, free education, re-entry policies, increased CDF bursaries, and economic empowerment funds.



“These efforts reaffirm our commitment to protecting children and ensuring a future free from harmful practices,” said Mrs. Kabika.



©️THE FALCON NEWS