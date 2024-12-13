Contradictions in Crisis

…….SADC and Zambian Government Clash Over Weather Narratives



The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Zambian government appear to be at odds over the country’s climate situation, creating confusion and raising questions about preparedness. While SADC has issued a statement warning of heavy rainfall in Zambia due to Tropical Cyclone Chido, the Zambian government has declared the ongoing dry spell and its impact on maize production a national disaster and emergency. This apparent contradiction has sparked critical analysis of the two positions and their implications for national and regional planning.





SADC’s statement highlights Tropical Cyclone Chido, which has formed over the southwest Indian Ocean and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Zambia and other member states in the coming days. The regional body has urged member nations to prepare for potential floods and other cyclone-induced disruptions, emphasizing the need for coordinated disaster response strategies.





This forecast paints a picture of imminent relief for drought-stricken areas but also raises the specter of excessive rainfall overwhelming already vulnerable regions. In a region where climate variability is becoming increasingly common, such warnings are critical to avoid complacency and mitigate potential damage.





Contrary to SADC’s warning, Zambia’s government has declared a national disaster due to a dry spell and its looming effects on maize production. Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa announced measures aimed at addressing food insecurity, including:



Mobilizing irrigation systems in the north to boost food production.



Contracting farmers to grow early-maturing maize.





Securing maize imports from Tanzania and maintaining significant national reserves.



The government’s declaration underscores an immediate concern for the country’s agricultural sector, which is reeling from reduced rainfall and prolonged dry conditions.





At first glance, the positions of SADC and the Zambian government seem contradictory—how can a country simultaneously face a drought and impending heavy rainfall? However, a closer examination reveals that these phenomena can coexist, especially in the context of climate variability.





1. Localized Weather Patterns:



Zambia’s dry spell may be specific to certain regions, particularly the agricultural belts in the south and central parts of the country.



Cyclone Chido’s rainfall may primarily affect the northern and eastern regions, potentially bypassing the areas worst hit by drought.





2. Timing Discrepancies:



The dry spell declaration reflects conditions leading up to December 2024, while SADC’s forecast pertains to short-term weather impacts from the cyclone.





3. Climate Complexity:



Zambia’s climate, like much of the SADC region, is increasingly unpredictable. Droughts and floods can occur in close succession, compounding challenges for agriculture and disaster management.



The conflicting narratives expose gaps in communication and coordination between Zambia and SADC, raising critical questions about disaster preparedness:



Policy Disconnect: The Zambian government’s focus on drought mitigation appears reactive, addressing immediate food security concerns while neglecting potential flood preparedness.





Regional Coordination: SADC’s cyclone warning underscores the importance of a unified regional response. Zambia’s inward-focused strategy, though necessary for immediate needs, could undermine broader regional efforts to manage climate-related disasters.



Public Confusion: Mixed messaging risks creating uncertainty among citizens, who may be unsure whether to prepare for floods, drought, or both.





To navigate these complex challenges, Zambia must adopt a more integrated approach, aligning national efforts with regional frameworks. This includes:- Strengthening communication between SADC and national authorities to harmonize messaging, Investing in dual-purpose infrastructure that can address both drought and flood risks and Enhancing climate forecasting capabilities to provide accurate, localized data.





The apparent contradiction between SADC and the Zambian government reflects not just differing priorities but also the multi-faceted nature of climate challenges. Both perspectives are valid but incomplete on their own. Addressing Zambia’s food security and climate resilience will require reconciling these narratives and crafting strategies that account for the full spectrum of risks—drought, floods, and beyond.





As the region braces for the effects of Cyclone Chido, Zambia stands at a crossroads. The decisions made now will shape the nation’s ability to withstand future climate shocks and safeguard its people’s livelihoods.



KUMWESU DEC 13, 2024