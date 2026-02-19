Convention at All Costs: PF Faction Signals SPV Plan as Court Verdict Looms





A faction of the Patriotic Front has declared it will press forward with its long-awaited convention—even if the courts rule against it—raising the prospect of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to bypass mounting legal uncertainty.





Faction Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila says preparations for the gathering later this month remain irreversible. According to Mukandila, the pending judgment scheduled for 25 February 2026 will not derail the event; if the ruling proves unfavorable, the faction will activate an SPV structure to ensure the convention proceeds.





In remarks to Phoenix News, Mukandila described the legal landscape as unpredictable, citing complex factors surrounding the case. Yet he maintained there is no appetite for further delay.





The high-stakes ruling is expected from the Lusaka High Court, where the outcome could reshape the trajectory of the party’s leadership dispute. But within the faction, the message is unequivocal: the convention will convene—by mandate or by mechanism.



Source: Phoenix FM Radio News