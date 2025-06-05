Converting the C5 Squad to a Proper SWAT Team



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



The Anti-Robbery Squad, whose tiny office is located at Lusaka Central Police, Room C5, hence their popular code name C5, must be reformed, modernised and properly equipped.





They use unsecured and unarmoured civilian vehicles especially corollas during their highly risky operations.





With the rising crime, we need to turn the C5 into a proper SWAT team, (Special Weapons And Tactics), a specialized law enforcement unit trained to handle high-risk situations that regular police units are not equipped or trained for, such as armed robbery, hostage situations, barricaded suspects, and active shooter events.





To this effect the SWAT officers need to undergo rigorous training in various tactical skills, including marksmanship, close-quarters combat, breaching, and tactical communication.





Further we need to equip them with specialized weapons, gear, and vehicles to handle high-risk situations effectively. ..not ama corolla and without orotective gear such bullet proof vests. We may need to attach a drone squad and helicopter unit.