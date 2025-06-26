CONVICTED UPND CADRES CAUSE SCENE OUTSIDE MAZABUKA COURT AFTER SENTENCING



Drama unfolded outside the Mazabuka Magistrate Court on Tuesday as two convicted United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres nearly clashed with Police Officers.





The incident occurred soon after Magistrate Franz Zimba sentenced Life Moonga and Robson Mbewe, both aged 29, to three years imprisonment with hard labor.





The duo, who were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, refused to board the Police Van after the court session and attempted to walk to Mazabuka Police Station, overpowering one officer in the process.





A Senior Officer, however, intervened and stopped the two from proceeding.



The convicts also threatened Police Officers and a Byta FM reporter, warning that their three-year sentence was too short and they would be out soon.





Meanwhile, supporters who had gathered outside the court encouraged the duo to remain calm, chanting that they would provide food for them while they were incarcerated.





Moonga and Mbewe were found guilty of attacking UPND Mazabuka Chairperson, Wilfred Mulomba, at a named church on 17th May, 2025.



Byta FM