Cop arrested for stealing from Mnangagwa’s farm

A police officer stands accused of theft involving copper cables and solar panels from both President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm and the adjacent Brownland Farm.

Musa Mukuli, aged 40 and a member of the police intelligence division stationed at Nehanda police camp, allegedly engaged in theft of copper cables from these neighboring farms located in the Sherwood Block. He purportedly committed these acts in the company of three other accomplices, who are currently evading capture.

Mukuli’s criminal activities came to a halt when he tried to steal solar panels from Brownland Farm. Alert security personnel apprehended him during the attempt.

Mukuli has appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms. Samukelisiwe Gumbo, facing charges of violating provisions of the Electricity Act. He has been remanded in custody until September 22.

According to the prosecution, on September 7, Mukuli, along with his three accomplices, namely Brandon Ncube, William Wurayayi, and an individual identified as Jameson, targeted Precabe Farm. They stole copper cables from a water pump house, but their actions were interrupted by vigilant security personnel. While the others managed to flee, Mukuli wrestled with the security officers, overpowering them and making his escape.

Subsequently, on September 14, around 11 PM, the group conspired to steal solar panels from Brownland Estate Farm. They removed three 335-watt solar panels supplying power to a borehole and concealed them in a nearby bush. However, security personnel from neighboring Precabe Farm detected their activities and tracked them down.

As they attempted to flee in a Honda Fit vehicle, security personnel apprehended Mukuli, while the other three managed to escape. Interviews conducted by authorities led to the recovery of the stolen solar panels, which were hidden in a bush near the scene, establishing a connection between the solar panel theft and the earlier copper cable theft.

The security personnel subsequently referred Mukuli to the Criminal Investigation Department in Kwekwe, culminating in his appearance in court. The State was represented by Ms. Michelle Daraja.

Source – The Chronicle