COPPER PRINCESSES CRUISE INTO COSAFA FINAL WITH 5-1 WIN OVER ZIMBABWE



Defending champions Zambia stormed into their fifth consecutive final of the COSAFA U17 Girls’ Championship with a resounding 5-1 win over regional rivals Zimbabwe at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on Friday.





The Copper Princesses will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Malawi and Mozambique in Saturday’s final set for 14h00 at the same venue.





Midfielder Natasha Kasema opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a thunderous strike that flew past Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tanyaradzwa Nyakuchena, giving Zambia a deserved 1-0 lead at halftime after a dominant display that included four strikes against the woodwork.





Midfielder Hellen Misozi Banda doubled the lead in the 61st minute with a trademark freekick before Zimbabwe pulled one back through Dee Winnie Mapuwa in the 74th minute.





But Zambia responded with a clinical display of attacking football, with substitute Beatrice Njobvu restoring the two-goal cushion 10 minutes from time following a selfless assist from captain Ruth Mukoma.





Grace Phiri added a fourth just three minutes later, rifling in a rocket past Nyakuchena, and Kasema completed the rout in the first minute of added time with a half volley to seal her brace and a decisive 5-1 win for the Copper Princesses.





Banda, who was instrumental in midfield, was named Player of the Match for the second time at the tournament and received her award from COSAFA Executive Committee Member Brenda Kunda.





The Copper Princesses have now scored 18 goals and conceded only one goal in just three matches at the tournament and will be hoping to cap off a dominant campaign with silverware on Saturday.





The FAZ Media Team shares COSAFA Media photos from the semifinal action.



©FAZ