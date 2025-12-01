COPPER QUEENS BOYCOTT TRAINING OVER ALLOWANCES, FAZ PRESIDENT SAYS INDISCIPLINE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED

By Mukwima Chilala

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has disclosed that some Zambia Women National Soccer Team players, the Copper Queens, boycotted playing over allowances at the ongoing Three Nations Tournament in Malawi.

The Copper Queens are in Malawi for a Four Nations tournament involving the hosts and neighboring Zimbabwe.

However, Mweemba revealed that almost the entire team boycotted playing, with only six players showing up to train.

The FAZ president made the revelations during the ongoing Football Indaba in Lusaka, saying that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

He added that some players have been inciting others and causing unrest in the team, and those involved will be sidelined.

The players returned to training after engagement with the Football Association of Zambia, with Zambia playing to a 1-1 draw against hosts Malawi on Sunday.

The Indaba has been organized by the Ministry of Sport and has attractive the attendance of various stakeholders in football including Zambia National Soccer Team legends.

Muvi TV