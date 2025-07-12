Copper Queens Coach Nora Häptule’s Dues Settled





In a major breakthrough, Zambia Women’s National Team Coach Nora Häptule and her assistants have received their outstanding dues amounting to around $40,000.





Following this settlement, they have been advised to withdraw their complaint filed with FIFA against the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) due to the former regime’s failure to honor contractual obligations.





And that’s not all! Zambia Men’s National Team Head Coach Avram Grant has also received $50,000, part of his overdue salary from previous months.





A big step towards resolving pending issues and supporting our coaches.