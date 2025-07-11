COPPER QUEENS GOING ALL OUT AGAINST DR CONGO -Copper Queens defender Lushomo Mweemba



Copper Queens defender Lushomo Mweemba says Zambia will not take DR Congo lightly when the two sides meet in their final Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024.





Zambia go into the clash with four points, having drawn 2-2 with hosts Morocco in the opener before edging Senegal 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.



A victory over DR Congo would secure a place in the quarterfinals, potentially as group winners depending on the result of the Morocco versus Senegal encounter.





Despite DR Congo being eliminated after back-to-back defeats to Senegal and Morocco, Mweemba insists the Copper Queens are not letting their guard down.



“Now we face DR Congo, a team that has not had the best run so far. But we are not taking them lightly. This is still WAFCON, and we know they will be coming out to prove a point,” Mweemba told journalists at the pre-match press conference in Rabat.





“Just because they have been eliminated does not mean they won’t fight. We are preparing for a competitive match, and our mindset remains the same that we are here to win.”



Reflecting on the journey so far, Mweemba said the tournament opener served as a wake-up call, which the team responded to with determination.





“We started this tournament with a tough draw against the hosts Morocco, and that result really challenged us to step up,” Mweemba said.





“I think as a team, we responded very well in our second game against Senegal. It was a high-pressure match, but we fought hard and came out with a 3-2 win. That performance gave us confidence, but also reminded us that every game demands full focus.”



While DR Congo have struggled defensively, Mweemba said Zambia will not get carried away, and are aiming for a balance between attack and defensive stability.





“Yes, they have conceded four goals in each of their previous matches, and naturally, we would love to capitalize on that and score more. But at the same time, we must remain disciplined at the back. Clean sheets are just as important to us. We can’t afford to concede carelessly,” she said.





With qualification in sight, Mweemba says the team is fully focused on finishing the group stage on a high and maintaining momentum.



“I can’t stand here and predict the number of goals we will score, but what I can say is that we are going all out. We have high standards for ourselves and we are determined to finish strong. We want to keep building momentum and continue representing Zambia with pride,” Mweemba said.





Zambia face DR Congo on Saturday, 12 July 2025 at 21h00CAT at the El Bachir stadium in Mohammedia, hoping to seal their place in the knockout stages of WAFCON 2024.



FAZ