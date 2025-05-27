COPPER QUEENS OFF TO SA FOR THREE NATIONS SERIES





THE Zambia Women’s National Team has left for South Africa ahead of two high-profile international friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.





The Copper Queens left Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard South African Airways at 13h35 and are expected to arrive in Johannesburg later today.





Nora Häuptle’s queens will face Botswana on 31 May before taking on hosts South Africa on 3 June in Pretoria.





Both fixtures are part of the team’s build-up to the WAFCON scheduled for 5–26 July 2025.