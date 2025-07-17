COPPER QUEENS RECEIVE WAFCON BONUSES



The Keith Mweemba-led Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has fulfilled its promise, facilitating government payment of bonuses to the Zambia Women’s National Team players in a timely manner.





The players have received their bonuses for:



✅ Drawing against Morocco

✅ Defeating Senegal



The dues for a win over DR Congo will also be settled within days.





But that’s not all! The players were also paid part of their camping bonuses prior to the Morocco game, demonstrating FAZ’s commitment to timely allowances and motivating our talented players.





FAZ President Keith Mweemba prioritizes the well-being and motivation of our Copper Queens, and collaborative efforts with the government are underway to settle outstanding debts.





This is a significant morale boost for our team as they continue to make us proud on the continental stage.





FAZ and the government are also actively working around the clock to clear the unpaid allowances for the men.