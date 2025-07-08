COPPER QUEENS TUNE UP AHEAD OF LIONESSES BATTLE



The Copper Queens held an evening training session at Académie FUS on Monday ahead of tomorrow’s second Group A encounter against the Lionesses of Teranga at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).





The session, conducted under mild evening temperatures, saw the squad in high spirits as they sharpened tactics and built unity for Wednesday’s showdown against Senegal.





Coach Nora Häuptle’s queens drew confidence from their battling 2-2 draw against tournament hosts Morocco in their opening fixture on Saturday.





On the other hand, Senegal come into the clash with momentum on their side after a 4-0 win over DR Congo, setting up a tightly poised contest in Group A.





Wednesday’s match will kick off at 18h00 CAT at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia, with both teams eyeing valuable points in the race for a quarterfinal spot.





The group’s other matchday two fixture will see Morocco face DR Congo at 21h00 CAT at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.





The FAZ Media Team shares some photos from Monday evening.