COPPERBELT FDD TONSE ALLIANCE COUNCILLORS DENY ENDORSING PRESIDENT HAKAINEDE HICHILEMA





By Constance Shilengwe



SOME Councillors from the Copperbelt Province under the Patriotic Front (PF) have strongly refuted claims that they endorsed Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.





The councillors clarified that the recent meeting involving mayors, council chairpersons and councillors was convened to discuss matters relating to councillors’ conditions of service and welfare across the country.





They emphasised that the invitation did not indicate any agenda relating to political endorsements.





Speaking on behalf of the Copperbelt councillors, Councillor David Phiri stated that at no point did the councillors collectively resolve to endorse President Hichilema.





He described reports suggesting otherwise as misleading and not reflective of the discussions held during the meeting.





This was contained in a statement issued by FDD Tonse Alliance Copperbelt Information & Publicity Secretary Charles Kabwita.



