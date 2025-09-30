Copperbelt minister scolds cop for mounting a roadblock early!

Copperbelt minister gives cop earful for early roadblocks



A TRAFFIC police officer on the Copperbelt was reduced to a ‘seconds’ hand on an analogue clock, saluting every second the provincial minister Elisha Matambo reprimanded him for mounting up a roadblock early in the morning, causing unnecessary congestion.





Matambo, who was visibly furious, questioned why the officer was stopping motorists during peak commuting hours in the morning saying the timing was causing unnecessary delays for workers heading into town.





“Stop stopping people going to work! These people are going for work at seven hours, and you are putting a roadblock on the road. What are you trying to do? You want to make this government unpopular?” he yelled at the officer in a video he posted on his Facebook page.





The minister instructed that roadblocks and vehicle inspections should be conducted after 10:00 hours, allowing citizens to commute freely between 6:00 and 10:00, the hours when most people travel to work





The officer, clearly caught off guard, was just shouting yes sir and saluting in appology, but the minister was having none of it.





The officer, clearly caught off guard, was just shouting yes sir and saluting in appology, but the minister was having none of it.

He looked like a man caught in the wrong act at the wrong time, unable to muster an explanation that could save him in that moment…



By George Musonda



Kalemba September 29, 2025