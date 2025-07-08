Copperbelt Musician 4Na5 Tests Gravity -Fans Pass the Test, He Doesn’t





In a plot twist straight out of a slapstick comedy, Copperbelt-based musician 4Na5 decided to leap off the stage at the Zambia International Trade Fair today presumably expecting fans to catch him like some kind of gospel in motion.





In an unexpected but painfully educational moment, fans graciously parted like the Red Sea, letting gravity do what it does best. 4Na5 hit the ground with the type of impact that makes you reconsider your life choices and your stage choreography.





Eyewitnesses claim the artist “looked confident mid-air,” until he realized his fanbase draws the line at being human crash mats. The dramatic dive, which had all the precision of a misfired parachute, left him slightly bruised and deeply humbled.





Currently admitted to Ndola Hospital, the hitmaker is said to be in stable condition and in surprisingly good spirits. Nurses report he’s laughing off the whole incident, calling it “a foolish decision,” which, frankly, may be the most accurate lyric he’s ever written.





Medical staff are closely monitoring his ego, which reportedly suffered the worst injuries.





When asked if he would attempt the stunt again, sources close to the artist say he simply muttered, “Next time… trampoline.”



