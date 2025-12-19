COPPERBELT PF CHAIRMAN  STARDY MWALE RESIGNS FROM PARTY

COPPERBELT PF CHAIRMAN RESIGNS FROM PARTY



By Josphat Hamakala



Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Stardy Mwale has resigned from his position and left the party, citing disagreements over the handling of Members of Parliament from his province.





Mr Stardy, who has been a party member since 2001 and served on the Central Committee, announced his resignation this morning, stating he cannot support the expulsion of MPs without provincial consultation.





The outgoing chairman says the expulsions were carried out without following the party constitution, which requires members to be given an opportunity to respond to allegations before disciplinary action is taken.





Mr Stardy has also criticised what he describes as Central Committee decisions being made without full consultation, with party officials learning about them through the media.





He has extended an invitation to the suspended and expelled MPs to meet with him to discuss their next course of action, saying he will reflect with his family before announcing his way forward in the coming days.