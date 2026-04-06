COPPERBELT SOCIALIST PARTY STRUCTURES WEAKEN AS SENIOR OFFICIALS RESIGN



The Socialist Party (SP) has reportedly suffered a significant blow to its Copperbelt provincial structures following the resignation of several senior officials.





Those who have stepped down include Provincial Mobilisation Chairperson Gideon Lungu, popularly known as “Bulldozer,” Youth Vice Chairperson Ruth Luapula and Provincial Youth Secretary Christine Mulenga.





According to sources familiar with the developments, the resignations are linked to a confidential communication from the provincial youth wing, which raised concerns over the party’s challenges in effectively mobilising support for its presidential candidate.





The letter is also said to have proposed that the party consider aligning itself with the Tonse Alliance, led by Brian Mundubile, citing perceived opportunities for greater political relevance and impact.