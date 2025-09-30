COPPERBELT YOUTH CHAIR WELCOMES K40 MILLION CDF INCREASE

September 29,2025

United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Province Youth Chairperson Wallen Hinyama has commended President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government for the unprecedented increase of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in the 2026 National Budget.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the UPND Media Team this morning, Mr. Hinyama described the K40 million allocation as a landmark achievement in Zambia’s development journey.

He noted that the increase in CDF from K1.6 million to K40 million is a clear testament to quality leadership that the nation has never experienced before.

“I would want to appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government for this massive allocation of resources to local authorities across the country.It takes visionary leadership to embrace good policies like this, and imagine with the continued allocation of these funds, our communities will no longer be the same.” said Mr. Hinyama.

Mr. Hinyama highlighted that the Decentralization Policy, implemented through CDF, has already transformed lives by enabling many underprivileged children to access education and acquire skills through bursaries.

He further commended the equal allocation of CDF to all constituencies, emphasizing that unlike in the past, the funds are now disbursed fairly and simultaneously across the country.

The Youth Chairperson has called on all well-meaning Zambians to rally behind the UPND government for sustained development and national progress.

UPND MT