COPS QUESTION 16 PUPILS OVER KAPIRI GIRLS FIRES

AS PART of the ongoing investigations into the fires at Kapiri Girls Technical Secondary School, police yesterday spent much of their time at school interviewing 16 pupils over the incidents.

The school, which is located about 10 kilometres from Kapiri Mposhi town, was closed on Thursday after a third fire incident was recorded in as many days.

Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa said the closure was as a result of the unexplained fires.

“So for the safety of the children and also to pave way for the investigations, we have temporarily suspended the activities so that the place that was gutted can be attended to as they do the investigations,” he said.

The school experienced a fire incident on Sunday and Monday nights and again on Thursday.

While the Sunday and Monday fires started when pupils were having prep in their classrooms around 19:00 hours, the latest one occurred around 01:00 hours in a compartment housing four pupils, according to Central Province commissioner of police Chileshe Mukuka said.