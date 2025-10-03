CORNELIUS MWEETWA DEFENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S RECORD, REJECTS MALAWI PARALLELS

MWEETWA DEFENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S RECORD, REJECTS MALAWI PARALLELS





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed suggestions that Malawi’s recent electoral outcome could influence Zambia, describing such claims as misguided.





Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Mweetwa said Zambia and Malawi operate under different governance systems, stressing that under President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia has made notable progress in economic recovery and fiscal stability.





“We find it unfashionable and worrying for us to compare ourselves to a sovereign state like Malawi. Both countries are totally different in the way they are run,” he said.





Mr. Mweetwa recalled that when the UPND administration assumed office, Zambia was on the brink of economic collapse.



However, he noted that government reforms have since revitalized key sectors of the economy.





“Government has worked very hard to change the narrative in the mining sector and other critical areas of the economy. As we revamp the mining industry, jobs will be created. This marks a significant milestone, and government deserves commendation instead of constant criticism,” he stated.





The Minister further expressed confidence that President Hichilema would continue to deliver development and sustain the country’s growth trajectory as Zambia heads toward the 2026 general elections.



© UPND Media Team