Cornelius Mweetwa has been adopted for Choma Central

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



To the People of Choma Central,



With a heart full of gratitude and humility, I wish to sincerely thank each and every one of you who believed in me, supported me, encouraged me, and stood with me throughout my aspiration to serve as Member of Parliament for Choma Central.





This journey has been one of learning, growth, interaction, and deep reflection. From the young people with dreams for a better future, to our mothers and fathers working tirelessly to provide for their families, to the business community, farmers, and all stakeholders your voices, concerns, and hopes for Choma Central have continued to inspire me.





Although the outcome did not turn out as we had hoped, I remain deeply humbled by the confidence, trust, and love you showed me throughout this process. Your support was not in vain, and I will forever cherish the relationships built, the conversations we shared, and the common vision we hold for a more developed, united, and prosperous Choma Central.





I firmly believe that leadership is not only about holding public office, but about service, sacrifice, unity, and commitment to the people. My desire to contribute positively to the development of Choma Central remains unwavering, and I will continue to support initiatives that uplift our people and strengthen our community.





Politics should never divide us. Elections and adoption processes may come and go, but Choma Central remains our home and our shared responsibility. What matters most is that our people continue to move forward in peace, unity, and development.





In this regard, I wish to sincerely congratulate Hon Mweetwa and Mr Trevor Mwiinde on their adoption to represent the people of Choma. I wish them wisdom, strength, and success as they take on this important responsibility. I encourage all my supporters, colleagues, and well-wishers to rally behind the adopted candidates and offer them the necessary support for the betterment of our constituency. At this important moment in our democracy, unity must always prevail over division.





Further, we fully respect the decision of the party and remain committed to the collective vision and direction of the party leadership. I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema for giving aspiring leaders an opportunity to participate and contribute to the democratic process.

Let us all continue supporting his leadership and rally behind the vision of continuity, development, and national progress.



To everyone who walked this journey with me, thank you for your encouragement, prayers, advice, and unwavering belief in me. Your support gave me strength, and for that, I will always remain grateful.





May God bless you all, may God bless Choma Central, and may God bless Zambia. Good night



Issued by:

Hon.Vitaris Masopo for Choma Central

Date: 18th May 2026

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