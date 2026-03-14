Cornelius Mweetwa says opposition cannot easily remove HH from office

Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa says political divisions within the opposition make it difficult for rival parties to mount a serious challenge against President Hakainde Hichilema, arguing that unity among opponents would be necessary before any meaningful political contest could emerge.

Mweetwa made the remarks while responding to political criticism directed at the government, saying that fragmented opposition structures limit the ability of rival groups to present a coordinated political alternative.

The minister said Zambia’s political environment requires organised and disciplined political movements capable of articulating clear policies and leadership direction. According to Mweetwa, opposition groups remain divided over leadership questions and strategic approaches.

He argued that political competition functions most effectively when parties are able to organise themselves into cohesive structures capable of engaging voters with defined policy positions.

The Patriotic Front and other opposition parties have faced internal disagreements in recent years as different leaders attempt to establish authority within their organisations. These disputes have sometimes produced rival factions within the same political parties.

Mweetwa said such divisions can weaken political mobilisation efforts because supporters may become uncertain about which leaders represent the official direction of a party.

He also emphasised the importance of political stability in maintaining national progress. According to the minister, political organisations seeking to challenge governing parties must demonstrate organisational discipline and policy clarity.

The minister said effective political competition depends on the ability of parties to engage citizens with ideas and programmes that address national challenges. Political organisations that remain divided, he said, may struggle to build consistent support among voters.

Opposition alliances have periodically been discussed within Zambia’s political environment as parties explore ways to strengthen their electoral competitiveness. However, forming unified political platforms often requires resolving internal disagreements among participating groups.

Mweetwa said political parties must first establish internal unity before attempting to build broader alliances capable of challenging governing parties.

The minister also emphasised the role of democratic processes in determining leadership outcomes. Elections provide the mechanism through which citizens express their preferences regarding governance and political leadership.

Political discussions about leadership and governance have intensified as different parties interact with communities across the country. Political actors often use such engagements to present their policy proposals and mobilise supporters.

Mweetwa said political organisations should focus on presenting clear programmes that respond to citizens’ needs. According to him, policy ideas and organisational discipline remain important elements of effective political participation.

The minister’s remarks also reflected broader discussions about the structure and organisation of political parties in Zambia. Leadership disputes and internal factionalism have occasionally affected several political organisations across different electoral cycles.

Political analysts often note that party unity can play an important role in determining electoral competitiveness. Parties that maintain coherent leadership structures are generally better positioned to mobilise supporters.

Mweetwa maintained that opposition groups seeking to challenge the government must first address internal disagreements and develop unified strategies before attempting to mobilise national support.

He said political competition should ultimately revolve around ideas, leadership and the ability of parties to present credible programmes to the electorate.

Mweetwa said divisions within opposition parties continue to weaken their ability to mount a coordinated political challenge against President Hakainde Hichilema.