CORNELIUS MWEETWA’S ATTACK ON THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS UNFORTUNATE AND UNACCEPTABLE – HARRY KALABA



05.03.25



The decision by Cornelius Mweetwa to single out the Catholic Church in general, and Bishop Gabriel Msipu in particular, for political attacks is not only divisive and disrespectful—it is deeply regrettable.





During his press briefing on Monday, the UPND government spokesperson launched an unjustified attack on the clergy, reacting to Bishop Msipu’s recent remarks about the lack of development in Eastern Province. The Bishop, speaking during a Mass I attended over the weekend, simply challenged the government to fulfill its promises before seeking re-election in 2026.





“What have you done in four years?” the Bishop asked. “Your work or the lack of it will be your witness in 2026. Don’t point at the schools and hospitals your predecessors built.”



The Bishop further lamented that people in Eastern Province are struggling just to put food on the table, while the government remains indifferent to their plight.





Rather than addressing these concerns, Mweetwa chose to attack the Bishop personally, even going as far as issuing veiled threats, stating, “We will come for you because you are speaking for yourself and not the Church.”



The Catholic Church Has Always Spoken for the People



Let me remind Cornelius that there is no distinction between Bishop Msipu, the Catholic Church, and any other Bishop in Zambia when it comes to speaking out for the vulnerable. The Catholic Church has been a pillar of social justice for over sixty years, holding every government accountable—from Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Dr. Frederick Chiluba, to President Lungu without fear or favor.





For Mweetwa to now suggest that the Church should remain silent simply because its message is inconvenient to the government is both irresponsible and unacceptable. He must apologize for his reckless remarks.



Fix the Economy Instead of Attacking the Clergy

Instead of insulting the clergy, I urge Mweetwa and the UPND government to focus on fixing the economy and addressing the real concerns of Zambians. The people are suffering, and threats against the Church will not earn the UPND any votes in 2026.





Clearly, the UPND project has failed, and panic has set in to the extent that they now see enemies everywhere, including within the Church.



It is equally concerning that while Mweetwa is fueling hostility toward the Catholic Church, the UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, has yet to apologize for his appalling remarks referring to Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda as “the devil” and “Lucifer.”





The UPND Will Lose a Fight Against the Catholic Church



Let me caution Mweetwa: if the UPND chooses to fight the Catholic Church, they will be on the losing side. The Church transcends party politics and consistently speaks for the vulnerable, the poor, and the voiceless. It is a battle they cannot win.



Beyond the Church, Mweetwa must also stop intimidating the media. He has singled out privately owned The Mast newspaper and KBNTV, calling them “liars”—a clear attempt to muzzle independent journalism.





Cornelius must remember that he is the Minister of Information, not the Minister without Information. If he truly understood his role, he would recognize that The Mast and KBNTV are his partners in informing the public not his enemies.



Like the Church, the media plays a crucial role in democracy, and any attempts to silence them through intimidation or regulation will ultimately fail.





It is unfortunate that KBNTV, in particular, has been a constant target of Mweetwa’s anti-private media campaign, with him now openly advocating for greater government control over independent voices.





Instead of attacking journalists, Mweetwa should work to foster a respectful and professional relationship with the media. Otherwise, he risks further alienating not just journalists but the Zambian people at large.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First