CORNELIUS MWEETWA’S ATTACK ON THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS UNFORTUNATE AND UNACCEPTABLE – HARRY KALABA
05.03.25
The decision by Cornelius Mweetwa to single out the Catholic Church in general, and Bishop Gabriel Msipu in particular, for political attacks is not only divisive and disrespectful—it is deeply regrettable.
During his press briefing on Monday, the UPND government spokesperson launched an unjustified attack on the clergy, reacting to Bishop Msipu’s recent remarks about the lack of development in Eastern Province. The Bishop, speaking during a Mass I attended over the weekend, simply challenged the government to fulfill its promises before seeking re-election in 2026.
“What have you done in four years?” the Bishop asked. “Your work or the lack of it will be your witness in 2026. Don’t point at the schools and hospitals your predecessors built.”
The Bishop further lamented that people in Eastern Province are struggling just to put food on the table, while the government remains indifferent to their plight.
Rather than addressing these concerns, Mweetwa chose to attack the Bishop personally, even going as far as issuing veiled threats, stating, “We will come for you because you are speaking for yourself and not the Church.”
The Catholic Church Has Always Spoken for the People
Let me remind Cornelius that there is no distinction between Bishop Msipu, the Catholic Church, and any other Bishop in Zambia when it comes to speaking out for the vulnerable. The Catholic Church has been a pillar of social justice for over sixty years, holding every government accountable—from Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Dr. Frederick Chiluba, to President Lungu without fear or favor.
For Mweetwa to now suggest that the Church should remain silent simply because its message is inconvenient to the government is both irresponsible and unacceptable. He must apologize for his reckless remarks.
Fix the Economy Instead of Attacking the Clergy
Instead of insulting the clergy, I urge Mweetwa and the UPND government to focus on fixing the economy and addressing the real concerns of Zambians. The people are suffering, and threats against the Church will not earn the UPND any votes in 2026.
Clearly, the UPND project has failed, and panic has set in to the extent that they now see enemies everywhere, including within the Church.
It is equally concerning that while Mweetwa is fueling hostility toward the Catholic Church, the UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, has yet to apologize for his appalling remarks referring to Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda as “the devil” and “Lucifer.”
The UPND Will Lose a Fight Against the Catholic Church
Let me caution Mweetwa: if the UPND chooses to fight the Catholic Church, they will be on the losing side. The Church transcends party politics and consistently speaks for the vulnerable, the poor, and the voiceless. It is a battle they cannot win.
Beyond the Church, Mweetwa must also stop intimidating the media. He has singled out privately owned The Mast newspaper and KBNTV, calling them “liars”—a clear attempt to muzzle independent journalism.
Cornelius must remember that he is the Minister of Information, not the Minister without Information. If he truly understood his role, he would recognize that The Mast and KBNTV are his partners in informing the public not his enemies.
Like the Church, the media plays a crucial role in democracy, and any attempts to silence them through intimidation or regulation will ultimately fail.
It is unfortunate that KBNTV, in particular, has been a constant target of Mweetwa’s anti-private media campaign, with him now openly advocating for greater government control over independent voices.
Instead of attacking journalists, Mweetwa should work to foster a respectful and professional relationship with the media. Otherwise, he risks further alienating not just journalists but the Zambian people at large.
Harry Kalaba
President
Citizens First
So you want people to be quiet when lies are being propagated? What kind of imbeciles do we have in opposition?
Genuine opposition political parties acknowledge the good things that the other party is doing. If the people are benefitting and they are being supported by the government, they will acknowledge this. I have never heard a single opposition political party leader acknowledge the positive developments such as free education, the thousands of civil service jobs, the free meal allowance for university students and CDF that has climbed from 1 million to over 30 million and is transforming communities. Clearly these opposition party leaders have no good intentions towards our people and by failing to acknowledge the positive, they are saying they would rather see people suffering.
Very malicious and bitter opposition that is only there for themselves. Muza nyala futi mu 2026.
When you have never thought one day you will lead Gods people and hold the power that is beyond your imagination this is how people become and the fear that leaders who are chosen by God to rule. Standing up for the people who are voiceless, oppressed and marginalised when the wrongs are done is not fighting the government but reminding the government that they are there to rule his people in the manner that God wants them to do.
I have heard some UPND cadres saying they are Catholics and are not happy with the church. Before you became a catholic, the church has always spoken against injustice, intolerance, oppression against the vulnerable and voiceless in our midst through social teachings.
I’m so surprised and taken back, is this not the same church that spoke against the mistreatment of HH. archbishop Mpundu was threatened by PF for supporting HH and spoke against PF . The Catholic was your dearest darling and comforter but reminding you that you have not delivered you insult the church. To start a fight with the catholic HH and UPND will be totally bruised and buried .
Take a step back and review the history of the church and see who has survived when you take a fight to an invisible enemy who is like a gost the end will be misery. Take this free piece of advice because in opposition the same church today you want to fight will be your sanctuary