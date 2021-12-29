By Cecilia Kayaya

17 Councillors out of 21 at Chinsali Municipal Council have accused the Town Clerk, Joseph Zulu and Finance Director, Anthony Chipasha of financial mismanagement and failure to run the council.

The Councillors have since petitioned Muchinga Province Minister, Henry Sikazwe calling for the removal of the two council officials.

They allege that the two officials sold a hill to Kaijee Construction Zambia at K2, 740.599 but informed the council that it was sold at K600.000.

It is further alleged that the two have been awarding contracts to their friends without subjecting projects to tender processes. .

They are also accused of inflating prices such as the construction of a refuse bay which is 5m in length and 4meters width and 1.5m high which is said to have been constructed at K28.000.

The 17 Councillors also claim that the Town Clerk and his Director Finance have been pocketing council revenue as a document shows that revenue collectors collect more than K300 per day but the councils is told that less than that is collected.

Other accusations are that the two are using Government resources with impunity and have paralyzed the procurement unit in order to have an upper hand and control, contrary to provisions of the procurement act.

The Councillors have since resolved to have the Town Clerk and Director Finance surrendered to the Local Government Commission for alleged incompetence, failure to manage the council and for being partisan.

When contacted for a comment the Town Clerk, Joseph Zulu who is on leave has described the allegations as malicious, stating that it is not possible for him to inflate contract sums as he does not give contracts.

And Director Finance, Anthony Chipasha has rubbished the allegations stating that they are baseless.

Mr. Chipasha has accused the Councillors of being bitter with the new way of doing things saying the Councillors’ wish was to continue with the caderism behavior were they were in charge of public facilities like toilets and markets.

He says the allegations are baseless and politically motivated.

Mr. Chipasha adds that the Councillors are also not happy with the computerized system that enables the Municipal council to monitor the database as there is no way of doing illegal maneuvers.