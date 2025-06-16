Council of Churches in Zambia Praise Govt and Lungu Family



The Council of Churches in Zambia Livingstone Chapter has praised government and the family of the late former Republican President, EDGAR LUNGU, for reaching an agreement over the funeral of the former Head of State.





CCZ Livingstone Chapter Chairperson, SIMUYEMBA KUTEMA, says the agreement between the two parties gives hope and direction regarding the funeral of the former President.





Rev. KUTEMA, who is also African Methodist Church – Jordan Chapel Minister-in-Charge says the Church will continue praying for the country so that the funeral is concluded amicably.





And Church of God World Missions – Livingstone District Overseer, Reverend CHARLES MUSONDA, says the Church is happy with the family and the government for agreeing to repatriate the body to Zambia.





Reverend MUSONDA is however appealing to all Zambians to offer support and encourage the family and the government to continue working together so that the funeral and burial of the Former Head of State is conducted in a dignified manner..

– ZNBC