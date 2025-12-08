COUNCIL OF ELDERS HOLD COUNSULTATIVE MEETING FOR PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, HELD IN CORDIAL MANNER AND MAKES PROGRESS

COUNCIL OF ELDERS HOLD COUNSULTATIVE MEETING FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, HELD IN CORDIAL MANNER AND MAKES PROGRESS





Lusaka- Sunday, 7th December 2025



The Council of Elders of the Patriotic Front, which is led by former Vice President, Hon. Inonge Mutukwa Wina and Hon. Ngonga Mukupa held a consultative meeting with PF Presidential Aspirants.





Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda was also present in the meeting.



The Meeting acknowledged the sad demise of Kasama Municipal Council Mayor and Member of the Central, Hon. Theresa Kolala Khumalo and the spouse to Member of the Central Committee and Livingstone Constituency Aspirant, Mrs.Namakau Muyangana Siyanga, Mr. Albert Mubuyayeta Siyanga.





The leaders expressed deep-felt condolences to the families involved and urged members of the Party to stand with the families and make time time to attend the funeral and burial programs in Lusaka and Kasama.





It must be noted that the meeting was very successful as it discussed various issues and made progress on all issues related to the well-being of the Party and upcoming activities and programs





The meeting was attended by almost all Presidential Candidates that were in Lusaka.



The meeting was held in a cordial and respectful manner.





The elders urged the leaders led by Hon. Lubinda to continue working together, to promote unity in the Party, to promote discipline and to actively encourage the members to engage in national matters such as the crisis surrounding the constitutional-making process and Bill 7 that the Government of President Hakainde Hichilema was forcing on the people of Zambia.





Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT