COUNCIL OF ELDERS POLITICAL PARTY ELECTS KAPEMBWA SIMBAO AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

COUNCIL OF ELDERS GATHERING ELECTS EX-MINISTER SIMBAO AS PRESIDENT



The Council of Elders that convened a gathering of political parties and civil society members have elected Kapembwa Simbao as a presidential candidate and Economist Yusuf Dodia as running mate.





Simbao who recently was elected as president of the Zambia We Want served as Minister under President Frederick Chiluba.





Politician and senior Lusaka lawyer Sakwiba Sikota will be the Chairman of the alliance while Veteran politician Muhabi Lungu will be the Secretary General.





The Council of Elders is headed by retired politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika who is deputized by Mbita Chitala. The duo founded the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in 1990.







See the results below:



First round of voting

Yusuf Dodia 25

Sakwiba Sikota 28

Chishala Kateka 32

Trevor Mwamba 45

Kapembwa simbao 47

Brian Mushimba 49



There being no one with 50+1, it went going run off between the top two candidates.



The last round Simbao got 65 percent of the vote