IT’S A GAME CHANGER!

Councillor Simataa Tests First Ever Mechanized Pothole Mending Machine on Kamwala Roads

Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa says the newly acquired mechanized pothole mending machine by the Lusaka City Council Engineering Department is a game changer as it not only improves efficiency and speed of the high-way maintenance team, but also improves machine operators safety.

The civic leader who was testing out the machine on Nationalist road and Chilumbulu potholes today, says the transition from manual to semi-automated works has cut the manpower needed by 50% while increasing the speed of works by 300% – “previously it would take us 3 hours to work on this kind of pothole, but now it just takes 30 minutes or less”.

The mechanized pothole mending vehicle is the first of its kind to be deployed in the Zambian Local Council operations, and Lusaka City Council looks to set the standard and blaze the mechanization trail.

3 October 2021

Nationalist/Chilimbulu Roads

KAMWALA, LUSAKA