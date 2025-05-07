“COUNCILLORS, VOTE ADRIAN KASHALA – A PROVEN LEADER FOR A NEW ERA IN ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL.”



By Philip Banda



Zambian football needs a leader with integrity, experience, and a bold vision for the future. That leader is Adrian Kashala—a man who has walked the path, understands the game, and is ready to transform it. Here’s what he brings to the table:





1. Resolve the Fashion Sakala impasse – Kashala will reunite the national team by mediating the standoff between player and coach, ensuring discipline, respect, and inclusiveness.



2. Restore merit-based national team selection – Only the best-performing players will wear the Chipolopolo jersey, regardless of club or status.





3. Revive youth football across all provinces – Every region will be represented at youth level, ensuring a true national development system.



4. Reintroduce football in schools – A structured school football program will identify and nurture talent from an early age.





5. Establish regional FAZ technical centres – To decentralize training, coaching, and talent scouting nationwide.



6. Offer free training to referees and coaches – Especially targeting female referees and underprivileged males, to raise standards and inclusivity.





7. Improve referee welfare – Wages will be increased, and payments made on time to restore dignity to officiating.



8. Upgrade football infrastructure – From community pitches to provincial facilities, ensuring players train and play in quality environments.



9. Secure sponsorship for National Division One League – Reducing the burden on clubs and raising the competitiveness of the lower tiers.





10. Professionalize the ZPL – Complete the transformation of the Zambian Premier League into a competitive, commercially viable product.



11. Remove the foreign player quota system – Giving clubs the freedom to build strong, diverse squads while still nurturing local talent.



12. Attract a top-tier television broadcaster for the ZPL , Increasing visibility, fan engagement, and revenue through quality broadcasting deals.





13. Improve pay for FAZ staff – Secretarial staff at both national and provincial levels will receive upgraded salaries.



14. Introduce medical insurance for players and referees – Ensuring the health and safety of all key stakeholders in the game.



15. Pay national team allowances on time – No more delays; players will be rewarded promptly and professionally.





16. Create a FAZ Business Development Unit – To aggressively pursue sponsorships, partnerships, and new revenue streams.



17. Launch a FAZ mobile app and digital platform – For fixtures, news, live streaming, and interactive fan experiences.





18. Host an annual FAZ awards night – Celebrating the achievements of players, coaches, referees, and administrators.



19. Introduce European coaching exchange programs – To modernize tactical approaches and expose local coaches to elite football standards.





20. Review the FAZ constitution – Introducing a two-term limit for the FAZ presidency and eliminating legal loopholes.



21. Form a Football Ethics & Disciplinary Committee – To uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in the game.



22. Bring back legends as football ambassadors – Icons of the past will mentor rising stars, promote Zambian football, and help build its legacy.





23. Launch a Zambia Football Heritage Project – To preserve and celebrate the nation’s football history for future generations.



Adrian Kashala is not campaigning on promises, but on a solid track record and a bold, actionable vision.



Councillors, let’s vote for integrity, experience, and progress. Let’s vote Adrian Kashala.