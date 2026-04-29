Countries ranked by their average IQ:



1. 🇯🇵 Japan: 106.48

2. 🇹🇼 Taiwan: 106.47

3. 🇸🇬 Singapore: 105.9

4. 🇭🇰Hong Kong: 105.34

5. 🇨🇳 China: 104.1

6. 🇰🇷 South Korea: 102.3

7. 🇧🇾 Belarus: 101.6

8. 🇫🇮 Finland: 101.2

9. 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein: 101.1

10. 🇩🇪 Germany: 100.7



~

16. 🇨🇦 Canada: 99.5

17. 🇦🇺 Australia: 99.2

20. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: 99.1

29. 🇺🇸 United States: 97.4

32. 🇫🇷 France: 96.7

35. 🇷🇺 Russia: 96.3

45. 🇪🇸 Spain: 93.9

48. 🇵🇹 Portugal: 92.8



60. 🇻🇳 Vietnam: 89.5

61. 🇮🇶 Iraq: 89.3

70. 🇲🇽 Mexico: 87.7

77. 🇹🇷 Turkey: 86.8

79. 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka: 86.6

98. 🇧🇷 Brazil: 83.4

103. 🇦🇫 Afghanistan: 82.1

111. 🇵🇭 Philippines: 81.6

119. 🇮🇷 Iran: 80.01

120. 🇵🇰 Pakistan: 80



130. 🇮🇩 Indonesia: 78.5

141. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: 76.4

142. 🇪🇬 Egypt: 76.3

143. 🇮🇳 India: 76.2

145. 🇰🇪 Kenya: 75.2

150. 🇧🇩 Bangladesh: 74.3

169. 🇪🇹 Ethiopia: 68.4

171. 🇳🇬 Nigeria: 67.8





According to a 2019 study by researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute



Note: It must be taken into account that this study has been refuted by several scientific articles.