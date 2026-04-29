Countries ranked by their average IQ:
1. 🇯🇵 Japan: 106.48
2. 🇹🇼 Taiwan: 106.47
3. 🇸🇬 Singapore: 105.9
4. 🇭🇰Hong Kong: 105.34
5. 🇨🇳 China: 104.1
6. 🇰🇷 South Korea: 102.3
7. 🇧🇾 Belarus: 101.6
8. 🇫🇮 Finland: 101.2
9. 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein: 101.1
10. 🇩🇪 Germany: 100.7
~
16. 🇨🇦 Canada: 99.5
17. 🇦🇺 Australia: 99.2
20. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: 99.1
29. 🇺🇸 United States: 97.4
32. 🇫🇷 France: 96.7
35. 🇷🇺 Russia: 96.3
45. 🇪🇸 Spain: 93.9
48. 🇵🇹 Portugal: 92.8
60. 🇻🇳 Vietnam: 89.5
61. 🇮🇶 Iraq: 89.3
70. 🇲🇽 Mexico: 87.7
77. 🇹🇷 Turkey: 86.8
79. 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka: 86.6
98. 🇧🇷 Brazil: 83.4
103. 🇦🇫 Afghanistan: 82.1
111. 🇵🇭 Philippines: 81.6
119. 🇮🇷 Iran: 80.01
120. 🇵🇰 Pakistan: 80
130. 🇮🇩 Indonesia: 78.5
141. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: 76.4
142. 🇪🇬 Egypt: 76.3
143. 🇮🇳 India: 76.2
145. 🇰🇪 Kenya: 75.2
150. 🇧🇩 Bangladesh: 74.3
169. 🇪🇹 Ethiopia: 68.4
171. 🇳🇬 Nigeria: 67.8
According to a 2019 study by researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute
Note: It must be taken into account that this study has been refuted by several scientific articles.